Tecno Camon 18 Short Film Competition Goes Live

Renowned smartphone brand, TECNO, is here again with yet another mind-blowing competition directed at the youths and this time it’s courtesy of the newly released TECNO CAMON 18 smartphone series. The CAMON series, known for being the camera-centric device and the CAMON 18, has gone a step further in helping users capture memories not just in pictures but with videos.

Titled the “CAMON 18 Short Film Challenge”, TECNO in collaboration with EbonyLife Creative Academy is directing this competition at the young-at-heart filmmakers who are determined to go the extra mile to achieve their dreams. Young and aspiring filmmakers are encouraged to submit their video entries online for the chance to be a part of this competition.

The EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) is an institution established to equip aspiring and industry film professionals with the practical and technical skills necessary to build a successful career in both the Nigerian and international film market. ELCA…