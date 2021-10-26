Travis Barker’s ex-wife reacts after he tattooed Kourtney’s Kardashian’s lips over the tattoo of her name

Shanna Moakler has reacted after Travis Barker covered a tattoo of her name on his skin with a tattoo of his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian’s lips.

The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram on Monday, October 25, to show off some new ink, which included a new scorpion tattoo and another tattoo of Kourtney’s lips covering up an old tattoo of a heart that was once inscribed with his ex-wife Shanna’s name.

His ex-wife seemed to take notice and she took to her Instagram stories to share a lip emoji, believed to be a nod to Kourtney’s lips tattoo replacing her own tattoo on Travis’ body, then added: “I never did mind about the little things.”