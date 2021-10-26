Tyson Fury will retire from boxing within the next two years, wife Paris claims

Tyson Fury’s wife, Paris Tyson has revealed that the British boxer will retire from boxing within the next two years.

The 33-year-old recently retained his world heavyweight titles at the beginning of the month, when he defeated Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout, which took place in the US.

His wife, Paris believe his time in boxer won’t last more two years before he retires.

‘I think for himself, I think he’ll do it for a few more years. He’s 33 now, I think until he’s 35,’ she said in an interview with talkSPORT.

‘I know Wladimir (Klitschko) and other men have gone on until they’re 40, but then do you keep going until you lose?

‘I don’t know, I wouldn’t like to see that from Tyson. I wouldn’t like him to keep going.

‘There’s always going to be someone coming up younger and fresher if you’re over the hill, if you’re too far gone.

‘I just think another two-three years and Tyson should definitely hang up his gloves and call it a day.’

