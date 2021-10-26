We are alarmed by the alleged torture and ill-treatment Kanu has been subjected to during his detention by DSS in Nigeria

The United Nations has expressed concern over the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and his continous detention and alleged torture while in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody.

This was contained in UN’s Mandates of the Special Rapporteur on Torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishments; the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention; the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances; the Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; Special Rapporteur on minority issues and the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism.

The UN noted that it received information on allegations of enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment of Nnamdi Kanu by Kenyan Security Officials as well as his illegal rendition to…