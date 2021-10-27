Alleged Cyber Fraud: Several credit card numbers extracted from Naira Marley’s iPhone

The trial of Nigerian music star, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, on 11 charges bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud, resumed on Tuesday, October 26 at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The anti-graft agency had arraigned the artiste Naira Marley, who sang the popular song: “Am I a Yahoo Boy”, before the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The agency said the offences were committed on different dates between November 26, 2018, and December 11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.

The EFCC alleged that Naira Marley and his accomplices conspired to use different ATM cards to defraud their victims.

The EFCC also said that the defendant possessed and used counterfeit credit cards belonging to different people, with intent to defraud others.

On Tuesday, October 26, the court listened to the testimony of a second prosecution witness, Anosike Augustine, a mobile forensic expert with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after he was led…