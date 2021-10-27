It was a simple mistake, I didn’t know Snapchat has changed lots of features

Big Brother Naija star, Cross has finally reacted to “mistakenly” sharing a full nude video of himself on Snapchat.

In an interview on TVC, he stated that it was a simple mistake and he didn’t know that Snapchat has changed lots of features.

Cross disclosed that he is new in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and while he wants to be himself and have a good time, he’s been told several times that there are things he shouldn’t do and it’s been overwhelming.

Cross said that he’s sorry for whatever narrative the video has been getting.

On if he was chasing clout with the video he shared, Cross maintained that it was a mistake and would rather have money than fame.

