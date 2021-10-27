Man attempts jumping down from a mast in Lagos

A man reportedly attempted to jump down from a telecommunication mast at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State on Tuesday morning.

The man who climbed to the top of the mast around 8.30am, but was rescued by a combined team of policemen, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and those from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has been identified as Daniel Chibuike Bassi.

It is speculated that he is mentally unstable and eyewitnesses said he was taken to Gowon Estate Police Station, where he is being interrogated.

NEMA’s South-West Co-ordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the incident and further revealed that preliminary investigation showed that the man climbed the mast possibly to commit suicide.

He was however convinced by operatives of both National and State agencies to come down from the about 200 feet mast. Farinloye also disclosed that the man is an aluminium technician and works at Aluminium Village. He…