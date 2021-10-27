Man raped woman as she slept after she offered him shelter from the rain

A man raped a sleeping woman in her own bed after she gave him shelter from the rain.

Matthew Cawston, 27, attacked the woman while she was asleep, with her child also asleep next door, and the victim now suffers nightmares and flashbacks.

The man has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.

Cawston knew the victim and had been called to help with a domestic emergency at her home.

But when the job finished, he said he didn’t want to cycle home in the rain and asked to stay the night, Preston Crown Court heard.

The woman agreed to let him stay on the sofa, but made it very clear she didn’t want to have sex with him, said prosecutor, Paul Treble.

The woman went to bed and left Cawston on the sofa, but later woke to find her pajama bottoms had been removed and Cawston lying on top of her having sex.

In a statement, she told police she “froze”, adding: “He was trying to be as gentle as possible and as quiet as possible so as not to wake me.”

Her young…