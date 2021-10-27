Police recover skeletal remains of Rivers monarch kidnapped two years ago

The Rivers State Police Command has recovered the remains of Chief Robert Namene Loolo, the Paramount Ruler of Luuwa community in NyoKhana District of Khana LGA, who was abducted in 2019.

The decomposed body of Chief Robert Loolo,61, was exhumed at a creek linking Luwa, Bera, and Bane Communities on Monday, October 25, by the DPO of Bori Police Station, Inspector Gbako Amgbasim and his team.

It was gathered that the monarch was abducted from his residence on the 27th of June 2019, by irate youths of the community.

The deceased son, Dr Douglas Fabeke, told reporters that ransom was paid twice to secure his father’s release from his captors.

Fabeke said that his father was tortured and tied to a stick inside the creek and left to die without help.

“He was kidnapped from his house by a youths group in the community who were fighting over the position of a youth president. We tried to beg these youths to release him for us; we had to pay ransom twice,”he…