Rape convicts and minor abusers won’t be considered for presidential pardon

Francis Adebisi, controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) in Lagos state, has stated that inmates convicted for the defilement of minors and other rape cases will not be considered for presidential pardon.

Speaking on Tuesday, October 26, he said the presidential advisory committee on prerogative of mercy (PACPM) had started assessment of inmates in Lagos, excluding those involved in rape cases especially the defilement of minors.

He added that 300 inmates would be scrutinised in the state, while 80 will be considered for pardon.

“The pardon, however, will depend on whether the inmates under consideration will meet the criteria,” he said to News Agency of Nigeria.

“The criteria include critical illness, old age, and more than 10 years in custody, among others. But any inmate involved in defilement or rape case will not be scrutinised or considered.”

He revealed that the exercise would enhance the decongestion of custodial centres in the…