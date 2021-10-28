African Union suspends Sudan’s membership over coup

The African Union (AU) has suspended Sudan days after the country’s military sacked its transitional government and took power.

The suspension was announced on Wednesday, October 27 by the political affairs, peace and security department of the African Union Commission.

Military forces, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had on Monday arrested some members of Sudan’s transitional government and other civilian leaders.

The AU said the suspension will be in place until the transitional government is restored.

It also called for the release of all the civilian leaders being detained by the military.

“AUPSC decides to suspend the participation of the Republic of Sudan in all AU activities until the effective restoration of the civilian-led Transitional Authority; Welcomes the release of the PM; Calls for the immediate release of the ministers & civilian officials in detention,” the tweet reads.

Sudan’s suspension comes less than two months after the AU suspended…