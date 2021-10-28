Bandits attack Zamfara village, kill 7 people

Seven people have been killed in Yanbuki village of Zamfara State, following an attack carried by bandits on Tuesday evening.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the bandits began shooting sporadically upon arriving the village.

The eyewitness said;

“We have conducted the burial of seven (7) people who lost their lives to the attack in Yanbuki. “They have been ransacking houses – room by room – throughout the night, burgled shops, and carted away goods and foodstuffs belonging to the residents of the area.”

The source said the bandits rustled about 500 cows, as well as hundreds of sheep and goats during the attack. He stated that this was the second attack by the bandits since the shutdown of the telecommunications network in the Yanbuki area.