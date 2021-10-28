Imo police officers arrested for extorting N60,000

Some police officers have been arrested by the Imo State police command for allegedly extorting the sum of N60,000 from a traveller at the Sam Mbakwe airport in Owerri.

The Imo State police spokesperson, Mike Abattam disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, October 27 saying the officers extorted the money from the victim, Victor Aguwah while traveling to his village at Mbaise from the airport.

The State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, while condemning the incident, confirmed that the Police officers have been identified, arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

He said the erring police officers, whose names haven’t been revealed to the public, would face disciplinary action in an orderly room trial.

According to initial reports, the victim was returning from a destination on Tuesday but was accosted by the police officers who made the him to part with N60,000 through a POS after he could not afford the initial…