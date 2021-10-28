Plateau state House of Assembly speaker impeached





The Speaker of the Plateau State House Assembly, Hon Abok Ayuba Nuhu, has been impeached and replaced with Sanda Yakubu who hails from Pingana constituency of Bassa Local Government Area of the state. Sixteen out of the 24 members of the assembly voted in favor of the impeachment at the plenary on Thursday October 28. Reports claim he has been in a running battle with the state executive.







Source: Linda Ikeji