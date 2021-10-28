The rate of these ridiculous “intentional mistakes” are about to increase because there are no repercussions

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss, has said that there is going to be an increase in the rate of “intentional mistakes” seen on social media lately because there are no repercussions.

Though TBoss didn’t mention what these “intentional mistakes” are, however, she could be referring to the nude video Big Brother Naija star, Cross mistakenly posted on Snapchat.

“There are mistakes and then there are intentional mistakes. And the rate of these ridiculous intentional mistakes are about to increase…you know why? Because there ‘re no repercussions. None at all. If only there were…” she wrote.