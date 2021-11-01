See photo of the 21-storey building in Ikoyi before it collapsed as its revealed that scores are trapped under the rubble

Several people are trapped under the rubble of a 21-storey building that collapsed at Musikiu Junction by Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The building was under construction when it suddenly collapsed on construction workers this afternoon, November 1.

Before

Men of the Federal, state Fire Services and Rescue Team and men of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, are currently at the scene of the incident to rescue those trapped.

Now

According to Director General, LASEMA Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency has activated its emergency response plan to the above incident.

“All first responders are en route to secure the scene while the heavy-duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched.”