American billionaire, Jeff Bezos, hails President Buhari in Glasgow

American billionaire and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, on Monday November 1, in Glasgow, Scotland, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership role in restoring degraded lands in the country, describing the commitment to restore 4 million hectares as exemplary.

A statement from the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Bezos joined President Buhari, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prince Charles and the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani at a COP 26 side event entitled “Accelerating land restoration in Africa, the case of the Great Green Wall (GGW) initiative.”.

Garba stated that Bezos while heaping praises on the Nigerian leader at the event co-hosted by the French President, his Mauritanian counterpart and the Prince of Wales, said