“I have never and will never use any Kaya**ta product”- Regina Daniels issues disclaimer after she was accused of using Jaruma’s products to “collect” her husband, Ned Nwoko from his Moroccan wife, Laila

Actress Regina Daniels has debunked claims that she used Kayamata products from Jaruma to “collect” her husband, Ned Nwoko from his Moroccan wife, Laila



Recall that on Tuesday, November 2, Laila announced that she has divorced the billionaire businessman.

Shortly after Laila’s announcement, some Nigerians on social media claimed this was the handiwork of Jaruma’s products. Regina has done some influencing jobs for Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma, and even made news some time ago when she said she spent over N1.5 million to purchase beads and chocolates from Jaruma.

In her disclaimer, Regina pointed that she has never used any Kayamata product. She went on to accuse Jaruma of using every opportunity to profit off her. According to the actress, people warned her against associating with Jaruma but she refused to listen as she isn’t one to judge people via other people’s perceptions.

Read what Regina wrote below…