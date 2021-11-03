Kim Kardashian, 41, and actor, Pete Davidson, 27, are reportedly having ‘fun together and have chemistry’

New reports claim Kim Kardashian is finally ready to date after splitting with husband, Kanye West and has chemistry with actor/comedian Pete Davidson.

According to a new report from People on Tuesday, November 2, Kim, 41and Davidson, 27, are having fun together and also have chemistry with one another

This comes almost a month after the two kissed on the lips during an early October SNL skit when she played Princess Jasmine and he played Aladdin as they sat on a flying carpet.

It also comes days after they were seen holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California on Friday, last week.

An insider for People Magazine said the pair are having ‘fun’ together and added: ‘Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention.’

Kim filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February after almost seven years of marriage and seems now ready to finally enjoy the single life, the magazine says.

The source for People said: ‘She is…