Someone said that I believe in Nigeria because I am “chopping”

Bayo Omoboriowo, the official photographer to President Buhari, said that he has always believed in Nigeria even when he had nothing.

The photojournalist stated this on Wednesday after someone said that he (Bayo) believes in Nigeria because he is benefiting from the current administration.

“MAKE I YARN: Funny guy said I believe in NIGERIA because I am chopping, do you even know my story? this is me in 2011 on the street of Lagos telling the Nigerian story and believing in NIGERIA even when I had no kobo and didn’t know where the next meal would be coming from!,” he wrote.

“I believed in NIGERIA yesterday, I believe in NIGERIA today, I would still believe in NIGERIA tomorrow

“LOVE AND PEACE ALWAYS!

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid. John 14:27 ESV”