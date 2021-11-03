US threatens visa ban on sponsors of electoral violence

The United States has announced that it will not give visas to persons guilty of undermining the upcoming Anambra governorship election billed to hold on November 6.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 3, the US say it’ll place visa restrictions on those found guilty of instigating violence during or after the election.

The US said it will be monitoring the exercise and looks forward to a peaceful and transparent governorship poll in the state.

“The United States looks forward to a gubernatorial election in Anambra State on November 6 that is peaceful and transparent, with results that accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents,” a statement by the US Mission in Nigeria reads.

“We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections.

“We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions –…