Bama-Banki road reopened by Borno state government nine years after closure over insurgency

The Bama-Banki road which connects Nigeria to countries such as Cameroon, Zaire and Sudan, was on Wednesday November 3 reopened by the Borno state government.
Governor Babagana Zulum who reopened the 65km road which was closed down nine years ago due to insurgency, warned immigration personnel and other security operatives against extorting road users.
Security operatives were also directed by the Borno state Governor to arrest anyone found diverting from the main road towards the bush with smuggled goods. Zulum stated that such person will be treated as an insurgent.
He said;
“I am very much impressed to witness the official reopening of this very important international road. This road has remained inaccessible to people since 2012 due to activities of Boko Haram, but with the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and our security agencies, we have reopened it.
“As we are coming here today, I have sighted some immigration personnel busy extorting our…
Source: Linda Ikeji