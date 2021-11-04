Governor Sanwo-Olu inaugurates panel to investigate Ikoyi building collapse

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated the panel that will investigate the 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi on Monday, November 1.

A statement released by the governor reads

”Today, I inaugurated members of the investigation tribunal that will conduct an inquiry into the misconduct responsible for the collapse of a 21-storey structure on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi on Monday.

To underscore the importance of this assignment, I also signed the instrument legitimising the composition of the panel and empowering the tribunal to summon anyone and any organisation useful to the investigation.

The people deserve to know what went wrong and even though it would not bring back the lives lost, it would help to prevent a reoccurrence of such a tragic event.

The inauguration of the panel shows sincerely that the State Government is interested in unraveling and getting to the root cause of what happened, so that everyone concerned, including the Government,…