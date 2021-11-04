Homeless man who slept on park benches becomes multi-millionaire

A man who used to sleep on park benches because he was homeless and lived off burgers has become a multi-millionaire and has bought houses for all of his family members.

Nick Mocuta, 37, grew up in Romania but always dreamed of making a career for himself in the US.

At the age of 21, he emigrated to the US with nothing but $500 in his pocket.

He has now shared his difficult road to success – including sleeping on benches, being homeless and living off cheap food.

Despite knowing very little English at 21 years old, Mocuta came to Los Angeles with $500 which his grandma gifted him to start a new life.

Unable to find an apartment and having no contacts in the country, the business graduate spent weeks sleeping on benches in public parks and was barely able to buy food.

Nick told Jam Press: “The first cab I took to the city cost me about $100 which left me with $400 to myself – it was a culture shock, I will never forget that part.

“I found myself homeless…