”I don’t think that anybody anywhere is as funny as Nigerian comedians”- Osinbajo says as Taaooma, Josh2funny, other Skit Makers visit him in Abuja (photos)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said nobody anywhere else is as funny as Nigerian comedians.

According to a statement released by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, the vice president stated this when he received a team of young skit practitioners who paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation, which came under the aegis of the Nigeria Skits Industry Awards (NSIA), was led by its promoter, Bimbo Daramola. Others on the delegation were Maryam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taooma, Josh Alfred (Josh2funny), Ayo Ajewole (Woli Agba), Adebamiro Adeyanju (Mr Hyenana) and Adeoye Adeyemi Elesho (Yemi Elesho).

Osinbajo said that the creativity and talents of Nigeria’s youth were enough reason to believe in the future of the country and build a new Nigeria that every Nigerian would be proud of.