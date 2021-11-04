Katsina Islamic cleric kidnaps his uncle’s 4-year-old son, demands N5m ransom

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested 39-year-old Islamic teacher, Jamilu Idris, for allegedly kidnapping his uncle’s four-year-old son.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, November 3, said the suspect abducted the the victim in Sabon-Fegi, Yankara village, Faskari LGA of the state, on October 5.

The cleric later allegedly changed his voice to avoid being recognised, called his uncle and demanded a ransom of N5m.

“On 25/10/2021 at about 1100hrs, the Command succeeded in arresting one Jamilu Idris, ‘M’, aged 39yrs of Sabon-Fegi, Yankara village, Faskari LGA of the state, an Islamic cleric, who masterminded the kidnapping of his causing, one Umar Farouk Kabir, ‘M’, aged 4yrs of the same address,” SP Isah stated.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed that on 09/10/2021, at about 1430hrs, he went to the house of his uncle, one Kabir Abdullahi at Funtua, who was not at home and when…