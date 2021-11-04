New York judge sets 2022 target for sexual abuse civil case against Prince Andrew

The judge in the Prince Andrew sexual abuse civil case is planning to hold a trial between September and December in 2022.

New York Judge Lewis Kaplan made the comments in only the second hearing involving both the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre’s legal teams.

During the short telephone hearing, Judge Kaplan said that “in another era, I would probably set a trial date today but you are aware of the difficulties of getting juries”, referring to precautions now being taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He went on to say: “I would anticipate September to December period (next year).”

Both sides confirmed that they would anticipate requesting depositions, or evidence, from eight to 12 individuals.

On 29 October, Prince Andrew’s legal team filed documents asking the judge to dismiss the case.

A document, signed by lawyer Andrew Brettler, said: “Accusing a member of the world’s best known Royal Family of serious misconduct has helped Giuffre create a…