Record-setting OAU graduate, Dr Joy Oyinlola Adesina, gets house, 5 million Naira and scholarship from Ogun state government

The Ogun State Government has rewarded an indigene of the state Joy Oyinlola Adesina, for her sterling academic performance at the Obafemi Awolowo University where she emerged the best graduating student ever produced in the history of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

“Receiving Dr Joy Oyinlola Adesina, the best graduating student ever produced in the history of her department in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, I presented a house, cash and scholarship awards on behalf of the Ogun State Government.

The multiple award-winning Dr Adesina, a proud indigene of Ogun State, graduated from the Department of Medicine and Surgery, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, OAU.

In line with the state government’s commitment to hard work portrayed in indigenes within and outside the state, she has been gifted a bungalow, a N5 million cash prize and a residency scholarship at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH,”Governor Dapo Abiodun said in a social media post…