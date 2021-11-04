                                                          Your SUPA November With GOtv

This month of November promises to be SUPA amazing.

Wondering how? GOtv will be taking your viewing pleasure a notch higher with a line-up of amazing shows on its brand-new package, ‘GOtv Supa’.

The GOtv Supa package which launched on 1st November, 2021 will offer customers a range of lifestyle and entertainment channels. There will be more kiddies content, more drama-filled telenovelas, and more proudly Naija content. Some of the amazing channels you get on the package are Honey, Africa Magic Urban, WWE, TL Novelas, Novela Magic, ROK, KIX, Nick Jr, Nick Toons and so much more!

Here are some of the SUPA entertaining shows to look forward to:

My Naija Plate – If you are looking for ideas on dish varieties, or in search of the meal to cook for that Sunday lunch. Then keep up with famous food…