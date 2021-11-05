Bill Gates warns terrorists will try and use smallpox as a biological weapon as he bids for billions in funding to prevent future pandemics

Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates has called on governments to give billions in research and development funding to prevent future pandemics and ‘bio-terrorism’.

The American billionaire warned that world leaders must prepare for disasters like ‘smallpox terror attacks’ and called for the formation of a new billion-dollar World Health Organisation Pandemic Task Force.

Bill Gates gave the warning and bid for funds during a Policy Exchange thinktank interview with chair of the Health Select Committee and former UK health secretary Jeremy Hunt yesterday.

He said that countries like the US and the UK must spend ‘tens of billions’ to fund the research.

‘I’m hoping in five years, I can write a book called, ‘We ARE ready for the next pandemic’, but it’ll take tens of billions in R&D – the US and the UK will be part of that’, he said.

‘It’ll take probably about a billion a year for a pandemic Task Force at the WHO level, which is doing the surveillance and actually doing…