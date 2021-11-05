Borno state gov pays impromptu visit to state hospitals, nabs health workers exploiting patients

Governor Babagana Zulum on Thursday November 4, paid an impromptu visits to some Government healthcare centres, during which he found some officials collecting between N8,000 and N10,000 from patients for services that are meant to be provided free of charge.

The governor who was displeased by the actions of the medical workers, summoned the State’s Commissioner of Health, Mrs. Juliana Bitrus, and asked her to join him in a 10-seater bus that is usually used for airport services.

The Governor left the Government house around 1:30pm without any convoy and without siren, leaving everyone surprised.

He headed straight to the newly established and fully equipped primary healthcare centre at Gwange II ward in Maiduguri and found that some workers were collecting money before diagnosing and treating patients of common ailments like malaria.