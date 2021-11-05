CAC Motors Boosts Industrialization with Sponsorship of The MAN-at-50 Anniversary Celebration

For an organization to exist for 50 years is no ordinary feat. In cognizance of this laudable achievement, the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) leadership marked its Golden Jubilee celebration. The 3-day event featured indigenous manufacturers and production companies from around the country. As an organization dedicated to promoting Industrialization in Nigeria, GAC Motor was on-ground to add glamour to the event whilst joining the body to highlight its core values of likewise and set a roadmap for the future of Manufacturing in Nigeria.

Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of GAC Motor in Nigeria, expressed her delight in supporting MAN in its drive to boost innovation in it’s manufacturing sector. According to her, “We are happy to do this partnership because we know how important Manufacturing is in the country.” Whilst showcasing the steps GAC has taken as it works with the association, Chief Chen delved in-depth into how the automobile company is…