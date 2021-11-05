Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani has applauded the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the cancelation of the sit at home order originally put in place to coincide with the Anambra governorship elections on November 6, Saturday.

According to Sani, democratic elections should never be undermined by any political cause.

“No political cause should undermine,subvert or stifle democratic elections;the cancellation of the sit at home protest in Anambra is the right thing to do and commendable. #AnambraDecides2021” he tweeted on Friday morning, November 5.