Former Gombe state Governor, Senator Danjuma Goje attacked

Senator representing Gombe central, Danjuma Goje was attacked on Friday November 5 shortly after arriving the state.

Goje was said to have landed at the Gombe Airport in Lawanti at about 10:40am for a wedding fatihah, but thugs were said to have blocked the Gombe-Bauchi Highway near the International Conference Centre, set bonfires on the road and denying entry into or outside Gombe.

Daily Trust reported that several vehicles were either smashed or burnt, while scores sustained various degree of injuries.

Lilian Nworie, an aide of the senator confirmed that Goje is in the state for a personal engagement and was attacked by thugs who are allegedly loyal to the incumbent Governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

Nworie also alleged that police officers stationed in the area did not make any effort to stop the chaos. It has however been reported that police officers have been deployed to restore law and order in the erea.

Yahaya and Goje are said to be at loggerheads…