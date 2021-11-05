Governor Sanwo-Olu declares 3-day mourning

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse, which occurred on Monday, November 1. No fewer than 32 persons are believed to have died in the incident.

A statement released by the state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the governor has ordered that all flags are to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the mourning period.

The Lagos State Government, once again, commiserated with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

Omotoso added that Governor Sanwo-Olu has visited the site thrice to encourage the rescuers and console relations of those who are believed to have been trapped in the 21-storey building.