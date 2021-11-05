“I have no problem with incest” Twitter influencer “Jaja PhD” writes

By
Headliners
-
11


61858e7ca2290

A number of Twitter users are in shock after a popular Twitter user said he has no problem with incest.

 

It began when Jamal, better known as Jaja PhD tweeted: “Btw, many of us will have gay and trans children. So, better do away with your homophobia today.”

 

A Twitter user asked: “A cruious question, will you do away with your non-acceptance of incest if you have children who are in love with themselves?”

 

And Jaja responded: “I have no problem with incest other than they shouldn’t reproduce.”

 

A Twitter user then asked him, “Hello @JajaPhD  can you lay with your sister?”

 

He replied: “No. Also, this is a stupid question.”

 

His tweet led Twitter users to dig up and old tweet where he wrote: “Some of us grew up without sexual education from our parents and ended up having sex with our siblings.”

 

See replies below.

 

61858af0a1ecd

61858ea5757dd

61858ed9581b8

61858ef2b1915

61858f09746e2

61858f251d395

61858f415bc74

61858aa369511



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR