“I have no problem with incest” Twitter influencer “Jaja PhD” writes

A number of Twitter users are in shock after a popular Twitter user said he has no problem with incest.
It began when Jamal, better known as Jaja PhD tweeted: “Btw, many of us will have gay and trans children. So, better do away with your homophobia today.”
A Twitter user asked: “A cruious question, will you do away with your non-acceptance of incest if you have children who are in love with themselves?”
And Jaja responded: “I have no problem with incest other than they shouldn’t reproduce.”
A Twitter user then asked him, “Hello @JajaPhD can you lay with your sister?”
He replied: “No. Also, this is a stupid question.”
His tweet led Twitter users to dig up and old tweet where he wrote: “Some of us grew up without sexual education from our parents and ended up having sex with our siblings.”
See replies below.
Source: Linda Ikeji