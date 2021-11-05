“I like guys and girls” American rapper Joe Budden seemingly comes out as bisexual

Joe Budden came out as bisexual on the latest episode of the Joe Budden podcast.

The 41-year-old rapper said that he is sexually attracted to both men and women. This comes after years of speculation about the retired rapper’s sexuality.

“I’m bisexual,” he said on his show on Thursday. “How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

As the news spread, he took to Twitter to write: “Ahhhhhhh, i see the word got out!! Continue to spread the word pls.”

The shocking announcement has hip-hop fans reacting all over social media, sharing their thoughts on Budden’s coming out.

Previously, the podcaster was romantically involved with Cyn Santana, Kaylin Garcia, Tahiry Jose, and other women. He has never been in a public relationship with a man.

