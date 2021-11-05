Nigerian woman who drowned her kids in a well to undergo mental evaluation

A Nigerian woman who drowned her kids in a well in Osun state, will reportedly undergo a mental evaluation.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday November 2, after she told neighbors who asked of her kids’ whereabouts that she drowned them “because their glory had been stolen”.

Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the woman’s non-remorseful state, led to decision of subjecting her to a mental evaluation as the police does not want to work on assumption.

The police spokesperson said;