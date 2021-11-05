Obi Cubana did not take photo with our staff

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said that the individuals in a trending photo with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana are not its staff.

Head, Media & Publicity of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Friday November 5, described the report as fake and misleading imputation.

Uwujaren said the Commission won’t hesitate to take necessary steps to address fake news seeking to drag EFCC’s hard-won name in the mud.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been drawn to fake news trending on social media with the caption, ‘EFCC Crew poses for quick photograph with billionaire socialite and businessman Obi Cubana'” the statement read.

“The caption is as fake as any fake news can ever be because, at no time during his ongoing investigation, period in custody or release did Obi Cubana pose for photographs with EFCC staff.

“Uncle Deji, a popular security analyst, using his social media handle, has further…