Stripper, 22, killed after she told Instagram followers she found a tracking device by a stalker on her car

An exotic dancer, Abigail Saldaña was killed a week after telling Instagram followers she found a “tracker” on her car.

A man, the presumed stalker, Stanley Szeliga is charged with murder in relation to Abigail Saldaña’s death, police have told Insider magazine.

She previously accused the man of stalking her according to an arrest-warrant affidavit reviewed by Insider.

Police found Abigail “Abby” Saldaña, 22, dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Highway 183 near the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Tarrant County, Texas, on October 26, according to the arrest affidavit provided to Insider by the Fort Worth Police Department. A 911 caller reported finding a vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes and an unresponsive person inside, the affidavit says.

Saldaña died of gunshot wounds in her right arm and back, according to public information on the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

Stanley Szeliga, 54, was arrested on…