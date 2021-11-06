Declare bandits terrorists under 24 hours

The House of Representatives Committee on Army has again called on President Buhari to declare bandits terrorists to enable the Nigerian Armed Forces to prosecute war against them.

The Chairman of the committee, Abdulrazak Namdas, made the call when the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, appeared before the committee to defend the budget proposed for 2022 in Abuja on Friday, November 6.

It was the second time the committee was urging Buhari to take the action within 24 hours. The House had on September 30, 2021, a day after the Senate passed the resolution, asked Buhari to designate bandits, who have dominated the North-West and parts of the North-Central geopolitical zones, and their sponsors as terrorists.

The lawmakers made the demand when the Training and Doctrine Command of the Nigerian Army in Minna, Niger State, came for budget defence earlier on Thursday.

Namadas while speaking at the budget defence said