Eight people dead after incident at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival event

At least eight people have died and many others have been rushed to the hospital after a crushing event at Astroworld Festival in Houston, US.

Footage from Travis Scott’s performance at this evening’s concert showed ambulance carts making their way through the crowd whilst music continued.

Travis Scott still performing as ambulance picks up the injured

Other harrowing clips showed paramedics trying to perform CPR on people in the crowd.

Several festival-goers have reported on social media that they felt “squished” or unable to breath properly at this evening’s event.

Police confirmed at a press conference this morning: “We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight.

“And we had scores of individuals who were injured here in this event.

“At approximately 9/9.15 the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage.

“The mass casualty event was triggered at around 9.38pm.”

They also said that 11 people were taken to hospital in cardiac…