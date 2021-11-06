Pop star, 26, killed in plane crash after her light aircraft smashed into mountains

Brazilian pop star Marília Dias Mendonça, 26, was one of five people reported dead in an air taxi crash in a mountainous region near the city of Piedade de Caratinga.

The plane came down in a mid-afternoon local time on Friday, Nov. 5, in a mountain region near the city of Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

Firefighters reported that the plane’s fuel tanks had ruptured on impact, but they say there was no danger of an explosion.

The 26-year-old singer was one of five reported dead in the crash. The plane was hired from a company called PEC Táxi Aéreo.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Air crash investigators from the Brazilian Air Force, are already investigating the causes.

The plane had taken off from Goiânia, and Mendonça was preparing to perform in Caratinga.

Mendonca’s press office said in a statement that her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, aide Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho as well both the pilot and co-pilot of…