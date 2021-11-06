“This will hurt forever” – Actress Zainab Balogun mourns the death of her cousin, Samuel Iwelu who made a video while entering Ikoyi building before it collapsed

Actress Zainab Balogun has mourned her cousin, Samuel Iwelu, who died in the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi,

The body of the UK returnee was retrieved from the rubble of the collapsed bulding and confirmed dead.

Recall that Samuel’s sister, Ann Iwelu, had shared the last video he made while entering the structure on Monday, November 1. Read HERE

Samuel, 35, was said to have come to Nigeria from the UK for a wedding in Abuja. There he met the developer, his friend who told him of a massive structure he was constructing in Lagos. They flew to Lagos to see the construction. Sadly, that was the last time anyone heard from him.

Taking to her social media accounts, Zainab Balogun, described Samuel as “more than her cousin”

“Dear Sammy, I really don’t know where to start. Sammy I’m going to miss you. More than you could ever know. I wish I could tell you more about what you mean to me,” SHE WROTE.

“You were more than my cousin, you were my big…