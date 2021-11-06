Three dead as gunmen open fire on passersby in Imo

Unknown gunmen on Friday evening, November 5, opened fire on passersby at Neokeisima junction Umulogho in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, killing three on the spot.

According to The Nation, the shooting which took place around 7.50 pm, caused pandemonium as residents and passersby scampered for safety.

An eyewitness said the assailants immediately zoomed to Umuahia in Abia State in the car while the victims were soaked with blood.

Contacted, spokesperson of the State Police Command, CSP Michael Abattam said the police was yet to get report of the incident.

“I will investigate the incident and get back to you.” he said.