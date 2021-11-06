Wife, Brothers of Late Femi Osibona, owner of collapsed Ikoyi building allegedly fight over his money, exotic cars and other assets

A few days after his body was recovered from the rubble, the wife and brothers of Femi Osibona, owner of the 21-storey building that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State on Monday, November 1, are reported to be at loggerheads over his properties.

SaharaReporters reports that the wife, who had just flown in from the United States, tried gaining access to her husband’s apartment along Mosley Road, Ikoyi but was denied access by some of Osibona’s brothers.

According to the report, Mrs Osibona who had four children for the late Femi is presently in a fight to finish with the brothers who are laying claim to the deceased’s array of exotic cars, and other assets. The family allegedly denied the wife access to the deceased’s apartment because there were bundles of money, keys to expensive vehicles and others in the house.”

According to the reports, the two family factions came with Mobile Police Officers (MOPOL) after which they were all locked out by residents of…