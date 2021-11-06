Without Donjazzy, afrobeat won’t be a global pride

Music executive, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz, is of the opinion that his colleague, Donjazzy made Afrobeat genre of music a global pride.
Teebillz said this via his Instagram page today November 6.
”Without that Guy next to me AFROBEATS won’t be a global pride…….. we spoke abt it and it came to life! Afrobeats DON! Blessings my G @donjazzy” he wrote
Responding to the compliment, Donjazzy wrote
”Ahh thanks bro. We have all done our best and our names will forever be in the history books. GOD bless”
Source: Linda Ikeji