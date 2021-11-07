AnambraDecides: No election in Ihiala LGA

The collation officer for Ihiala Local government area in Anambra state, Ahmadu Umar, says no election was held in his area.

Umar stated this while making a presentation at the state collation center. According to him, there are 148,407 registered voters in the LGA but no election was held in the area. He however did not give any reason for this.

There were reports of some of the election officials being attacked by hoodlums in the local government area and this forced them to suspend the election.

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, serving as an election official, said;

“We were blocked on our way to the polling units in Okija community. We met some hoodlums who barricaded the roads, saying we can’t go for the election. They also said they were not interested in election as long as there is sit-at-home order,” the corps member, who preferred to remain anonymous, said.

Other electoral officers claim hoodlums attacked them for arriving late with…