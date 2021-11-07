EndSARS: Many Nigerians don’t know Buhari can’t sack police officers

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said that some Nigerians do not know that President Muhammadu Buhari can’t sack police officers.

The Minister who spoke on the topic ‘What can the president do for me?’ at the Yoruba Tennis Club annual lecture which held in Lagos on Friday November 5, said this in reaction to the #EndSARS protests of October 2020, which led to the disbandment of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

Noting that many Nigerians do not understand governance structure, Fashola alleged that some of the protesters wanted the president to sack some policemen, including the inspector-general of police.

He said;