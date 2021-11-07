Frank Mba explains why some police officers deployed for Anambra election haven’t received allowances

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Frank Mba has explained why some police officers deployed for Anambra election haven’t received allowances.



This comes after reports on Saturday, November 6, that police officers deployed to Anambra for the governorship election were protesting over unpaid allowances.

According to Mba “clerical issues or typographical mistakes” may be the reason some officers deployed to Anambra have not received their allowances.

Speaking at the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) situation room in Abuja on Saturday, November 6, the police spokesperson said over 70 percent of the officers deployed to the state have been paid.

“For the first time, we paid the money of personnel even before the commencement of the election,” he said.

“We deployed about 34,000 officers and as at noon on Friday, over 29,000 of them had received their money. I did not check today. And I’m sure a lot more would have received their money…